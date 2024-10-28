Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make first public appearance ahead of wedding at ANR National Awards 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya broke the internet when they decided to drop pictures from their engagement ceremony in August. The couple have now made their first public appearance as a couple. The two were all smiles as they attended the ANR National Awards 2024 on Monday evening. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan felicitates Chiranjeevi at ANR National Awards 2024: ‘Proud to be a part of Telugu film industry’) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya were seen together at ANR National Awards 2024.

Sobhita and Naga's first public appearance together

Sobhita was seen in a light green sari as she made her way on the red carpet of the ANR National Awards ceremony. Naga had already arrived at the ceremony before her. In a video that was shared by a fan club of Naga, he was seen guiding Sobhita backstage and talking with her. The two chatted for a few seconds before entering the main ceremony area.

At the event, Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Amitabh Bachchan on stage. Pictures and videos from the event surfaced on social media. The event was also graced by Ram Charan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni among other stars from the industry.

More details

Naga and Sobhita got engaged in August of this year, after two years of dating. The happy couple had kept their relationship under wraps until Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni unveiled their engagement pictures on X. The photos featured the newly engaged couple dressed in traditional attires. While Naga was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama, Sobhita looked elegant in a soft pink saree.

Last week, Sobhita shared beautiful pictures from a pre-wedding ceremony. The pasupu danchadam ceremony was held in Vishakhapatnam. Earlier this month, Naga shared his first post with fiance after their surprise engagement announcement. A wedding date is yet to be announced.

Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.