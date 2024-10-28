Amitabh Bachchan felicitates Chiranjeevi at ANR National Awards 2024: ‘Proud to be a part of Telugu film industry’

Amitabh Bachchan recently felicitated Chiranjeevi at the ANR National Awards 2024. The award instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation annually honours artists for their lifetime contribution to cinema. While praising Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards him and the Telugu film industry. (Also read: Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his inspiration; likes this about Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu) Amitabh Bachchan honoured Chiranjeevi at ANR National Awards 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks ANR Foundation

During the heartfelt on-stage moment, Chiranjeevi touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet after he presented the award to him. The latter also gave an emotional speech on late Tekugu actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Telugu cinema.

The veteran actor stated, “Namsakar. It is very difficult to stand here and say anything after what we have seen, heard and observed. I must express my extreme gratitude to Akkineni Nageswara Rao Foundation to give me this privilege to be here with all of you this evening. I express my gratitude to Akkineni Nageswara Rao for bringing to life that is seen on earth and give so much joy in entertainment and culture. Nag, to you and your family I want to express my gratitude for living up to the legacy that your respected father left all of us.”

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to Telugu industry

He further said, “I am reminded of the poem my father wrote called Vasihatnama, which means the last will. In today's time the kind of life you are living, a son has to prove in court what his father has done. The line that I wish to say today is that, ‘Mere bete hone se mere utaradhikari nahi honge, jo mere itaradhikari honge wo mere bete honge You can't become my inheritor just because you are my son, my inheritors would be my true sons).’

"Nag, you and your family are tru sons and inheritors of this great personality called Akkineni Nageswara Rao. I also feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me part in your film. I am proud to be a part of the Telugu film industry. Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of Telugu film industry from now on. Don't forget to take me in your film next time. Thank you so much.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others in pivotal characters.