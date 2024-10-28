Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his inspiration; likes this about Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu

Actor Suriya was recently in Visakhapatnam to promote his upcoming film Kanguva. On Sunday, he attended a pre-release event, which was also attended by Sundeep Kishan, and spoke about what he liked about these Tollywood actors. (Also Read: Suriya says negative comments would make him ‘extremely angry’ like Rolex: ‘But forgiveness is a beautiful thing’) Suriya had nothing but praise for Chiranjeevi, calling him his inspiration.

‘Chiranjeevi fed me fish curry, dosa’

Suriya was asked one by one what he thought about these Telugu actors and to share personal instances with them. When Chiranjeevi’s name was brought up, he said, “When I got the National Award, Chiranjeevi garu called me up instead of sending flowers. At home, he served us fish curry and dosa with his own hands. If I have a house, an NGO in Chennai today, he is the inspiration for it.”

Suriya called Pawan Kalyan someone who’s the same both in ‘reel and real’ life. He said, “He’s candid and open-hearted; I love it.” He then called Ram Charan his ‘little brother’, stating, “He is only 15 films old, and I’m shocked. He’s already a global star. He’s like a little brother to me, and I’m very happy about his success. I’m very fond of him.”

The actor also credited Allu Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind for his success, stating, “Allu Aravind garu is the reason I am here today…because of the way he distributed Ghajini.” He added, “I am a big fan of Allu Arjun’s hard work and his dance steps, waiting for Pushpa 2,” doing the Pushpa Raj gesture.

‘No one speaks Telugu like Jr NTR’

Suriya praised Jr NTR for his Telugu diction, stating that his energy amazes everyone. “Tarak, dear brother. I don’t think anyone else speaks Telugu with such pure diction. Nobody speaks the mother tongue the way he does,” he said, adding, “Amazed by his energy…I think every industry person, be it Tamil, Hindi or Malayalam, everybody wonders where he gets his energy from.”

The actor also recollected how Mahesh Babu, and he studied in the same school in Chennai. “Mahesh and I went to school together; he was a little junior to me. I love his attitude, any movie he’s doing, he’s in a different league with how he conveys the expressions.”

Suriya also called Prabhas a ‘darling and a sweetheart’ before saying his famous dialogue, “Cut out choosi konni konni nammeyali dude. (Dude you just have to believe some things after looking at me)” He added, “He can make people believe he can do anything. Kalki 2898 AD was amazing, waiting for part 2.”

Upcoming work

Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, directed by Siva and also starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, will be released in theatres on November 14. The actor also recently wrapped up shooting for an untitled project with Karthik Subbaraj.