Mahesh Babu debuts new look; internet compares it to Jesus, John Wick

Actor couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday to hand over a ₹50 lakh cheque for the CM relief fund. While his philanthropy was lauded, all the internet could focus on was Mahesh’s new look, which left them wondering if he looked more like John Wick or Jesus. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar confirmed as contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18: Report) Fans were confused if Mahesh Babu looked more like Krishna or Keanu Reeves.

Mahesh debuts new look for SSMB 29

Mahesh has grown out his hair and beard over the last few months, but the actor has mostly covered his head with caps in recent photos. So when the internet caught a proper glimpse of his new look in a post by CM Revanth, debate arose about whether he looked more like his father Krishna, precisely when he played Jesus in Santhi Sandesam or Keanu Reeves’ look in John Wick.

One X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of Mahesh and Krishna, writing, “Krishna garu - #MaheshBabu looks (hot emoji).”

Another went as far as making a Jesus meme using a scene from an old film in which a man sees Jesus.

One made a meme calling Mahesh ‘Indian John wick’ with Keanu telling Mahesh he ‘copied his style’.

Another fan believed Mahesh looked like John Wick and Jesus both, writing, “Oka angle lo jesus la vunnadu. Inko angle lo John wick la vunnadu. Total ga babu lo anni angles vunnai. (He looks like Jesus from one angle. And John Wick from another. I guess Babu looks like both.)”

Mahesh Babu donates money

Mahesh and Namrata met CM Revanth to donate money to the relief fund. Producer Sunil Narang, who accompanied them, also donated ₹10 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recently suffered from heavy rainfall, which resulted in landslides, flooding and loss of life. Numerous stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun also donated to the AP and TS relief funds to aid in effort.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, where he co-starred with Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram. He is yet to commence shooting for his next film with SS Rajamouli which is touted to be an action adventure. The film’s cast and crew is yet to be announced.