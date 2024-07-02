John Wick producers developing English remake of Dharma Productions' Kill, say they have ‘big shoes to fill’

Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous John Wick franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers including Karan Johar, the Hindi-language original is set for release in India on July 5. (Also Read – Kill trailer: Lakshya inserts knife in man's eyes, puts another's head on fire. Watch) John Wick makers developing a remake of Kill

Kill, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of Indian Army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

"Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented adding "It's exciting to be developing an English-language version – we have big shoes to fill."

The decision to remake Kill in English underscores the growing international appeal of Indian cinema and its ability to captivate audiences beyond borders.

The film's producers expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the film's reception at international festivals and the anticipation surrounding its theatrical release in India. "When we made Kill with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we envisioned a story that would resonate globally," the joint statement from the producers read, as quoted by the Deadline.

"Seeing the enthusiasm from North American audiences during festival screenings was a testament to the film's universal themes and thrilling action. Partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate to produce an English remake is a significant milestone for Indian cinema," it added.

The original film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

In addition to its high-octane action, Kill has been noted for its emotional depth and exploration of themes such as love, duty, and sacrifice. The remake aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing it to a broader English-speaking audience familiar with Lionsgate's history of action films.

John Wick is a famous action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, spread across three famous movies. The third instalment came last year. The next chapter in the John Wick universe is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. It was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas' Ruksa Roma assassin.