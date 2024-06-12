Kill trailer: Lakshya inserts knife in man's eyes, puts another's head on fire. Watch

Kill trailer: Going by what we've seen, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's crime thriller is everything you'd expect of a desi version of Train To Busan. Lakshya seems to play a murder machine in his debut film, with mayhem unleashed all over a regular Indian passenger train. (Also Read – Kill at TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga's action thriller gets high praise, critics hail ‘brutally violent’ film) Kill trailer: Lakshya will make his debut with this gory crime thriller

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Lakshya wishing his wife Tanya Maniktala a happy fourth wedding anniversary at their home in Mumbai. As we find out, that turns out to be the only ‘happy,’ bright and still moment in the entire trailer. As they board a train to an unknown destination, a gang of hooligans led by Raghav Juyal enter the compartment and attack them. We see a bunch of goons pulling away an injured Tanya away from the compartment as her hand leaves a bloody imprint on the glass door.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Lakshya then unleashes himself on the rest of the goons, killing them one by one. The action even spills on to the lobby and the tiny restroom. He uses knives of his attackers, an oxygen cylinder, and even fire as his weapons of choice. At one point, he inserts a knife in a man's eyes and at the end of the trailer, puts another man's head on fire. As he turns into a killing machine, his fellow passengers are as taken aback as his attackers, including Raghav, who even questions how mercilessly Lakshya kills people. We don't know where Lakshya got these skills from, but we do see fleeting glimpses of a defence background.

About Kill

Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, and presented by Lionsgate Films, Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It was hailed as a “bonkers action flick” and a “brutally violent” by international reviews. It marks the debut of Lakshya, who was initially supposed to debut with the now-shelved Dharma movie, Dostana 2. Kill, also starring Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya, is slated to release in cinemas on July 4.