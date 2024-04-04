Kill teaser: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala-starrer shows ‘violence, gore like never before’. Watch

The official teaser of the highly-anticipated action-thriller Kill has been unveiled. Taking to its YouTube channel on Thursday, Dharma Productions shared the over one minute long clip starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. (Also Read | Karan Johar gives an update on Student of the Year 3 at CIFF) Tanya Maniktala in a still from Kill teaser.

Kill teaser

The video started with visuals from inside a train as the actors embarked on a journey. However, things turn serious as a gang of dacoits attack the passengers. What ensues is a bloodshed and fighting sequence as Lakshya and Raghav's characters try their best to save the passengers.

Fans react to Kill teaser

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, "Wow, well-done work Lakshya. 100cr + loading for sure." A comment read, "Not for the FAINT-HEARTED! Witness violence and gore like never seen before." A person said, "Fabulous Action choreography, super hit, such movies are needed in Bollywood." "Most Violent Indian film ever produced. Definitely blockbuster of the year," commented another fan. Another person said, “Bollywood action films need a huge upgrade. I hope this will be the game-changer.”

About Kill

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will be out in theatres on July 5. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in August 2023. It received a positive response from moviegoers. Kill was the only Indian title to be screened under the Midnight Madness programme, which is a fan favourite, an "iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked".

More about the film

As per Variety, Kill belongs to the extreme action genre, a rarity in Indian cinema. Set entirely on an express train to New Delhi, the film follows Indian army commandos Amrit and Viresh, who are on a mission to rescue Amrit's girlfriend, Tulika. She is betrothed to someone else against her wishes.

Matters go awry when more than 40 bandits (known as dacoits in India) belonging to an extended family board the train with a view to looting and kidnapping. Amrit and Viresh try to protect Tulika and her family. Visceral, gut-wrenching and pulse-pounding action ensues within the close confines of the train, and the pair also have to contend with the psychotic bandit Fani.

