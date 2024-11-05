Menu Explore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she made 'some mistakes in the past’, talks about things not working out: ‘I accept failure’

ByAnanya Das
Nov 05, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she accepted that “I might not have done my best in my last few films”. She also talked about her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her last few films saying that she "might not have done my best" in them. On Monday, the actor held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in which she revealed making "some mistakes in the past". Talking about her upcoming show Citadel: Honey Bunny, she said that it is the "most layered, complicated, and challenging role" of her career. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels 'she should have spied' in her life; fans wonder if she is hinting at her ex Naga Chaitanya)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about herself on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about herself on Instagram.

Samantha accepts failure over her last few films

A person asked, "Can you tell us how hard have you worked for Citadel and what your character would look like?" Samantha said, “I made a promise to myself that I'll challenge myself with every role that I take, each challenge being more difficult than the last one. I agree I made some mistakes in the past and things haven’t really worked out, and I accept failure. I accept that I might not have done my best in my last few films."

Samantha opens up about Citadel

"Citadel is something that I am truly proud of, even before its release just for the fact that I was able to complete the project. So I'm already proud of it. I also do believe that it is the most layered, complicated, and challenging role that I have played in my career. But I'm just gonna allow you to be the judge of that," she concluded with a smile.

Samantha's films of 2022 and 2023

Samantha's last few films include Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda (both 2022), and Shaakuntalam and Kushi (both 2023). Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivn, also starred Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. It earned over 50 crore globally as per Sacnilk.com. Yashoda, helemd by Hari–Harish, also featured Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. It collected 32.13 crore worldwide.

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, also starred Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, and Gautami. It earned just 11 crore globally. Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, also starred Vijay Deverakonda. It minted 76 crore worldwide.

Samantha's upcoming project

Samantha will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny along with Varun Dhawan. The action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise. It will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

