Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels 'she should have spied' in her life; fans wonder if she is hinting at her ex Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021, but that hasn't stopped the fans from speculating about their past. Now, Samantha's latest confession has sparked intrigue. In a new interview, she said she wishes she had "spied" earlier in life, which has left her admirers wondering if she alluding to her marriage to Naga. Also read: Naga Chaitanya deletes last picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram ahead of wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

This statement comes at a time when Naga is all set to start a new chapter of his life by marrying actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha looks back

A clip from her recent interview while promoting her upcoming web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has emerged on Reddit. In the clip, the actor is seen talking about her desire to become a spy in her real life.

During a conversation, Samantha is asked if she has spied in her real life. In the show, she will be seen in the role of a spy.

To which, Samantha responded, “No, not a spy... I don't have those traits (in me)”.

The interviewer prodded further by asking if she attempted to spy on someone in real life.

“To be a spy... In the show, I have tried definitely. Otherwise no.... Thinking back, I should have,” she added.

Her comment made social media users wonder if she is hinting at Naga. “We have got enough hints that her ex cheated on her and hence the divorce. Yet the misogynists still want to blame the woman since she initiated the divorce. Sigh,” wrote one user.

“She will never get over her ex,” another added. Someone replied that it's okay, Samantha is allowed to take digs at her ex if he cheated on her.

About #ChaySam

Chaitanya and Samantha dated on and off for a few years before getting married in a fairytale wedding in Goa in 2017. The couple was collectively known as #ChaySam and fans loved getting a glimpse of their lives together. In 2021, they split without revealing the reason.

Chaitanya has moved on and found love in Sobhita. After dating for some time, Chaitanya is all set to get married to Sobhita. They got engaged in August 2024. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week with a pasupu danchadam ceremony in Visakhapatnam. A wedding date is yet to be announced.

Her next project

Samantha will soon be seen in Raj and DK's spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. In the web series, Samantha along with Varun Dhawan will be seen as the spies Bunny and Honey respectively. Varun's character's original name is unveiled as Rahi Gambhir, who is Nadia Sinh played by Priyanka Chopra's father.

The upcoming espionage action series is part of Russo Brothers’ global series, Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian chapter also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikandar Kher, and Saqib Saleem. The show is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024.