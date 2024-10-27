Naga Chaitanya deletes last picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on his Instagram ahead of wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in 2021, the duo scrubbed their social media accounts to remove all traces of each other. And now, Chaitanya has deleted the one last post he had of Samantha on his Instagram before his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. (Also Read: Not just Naga Chaitanya, these celebs also disabled comments on their post to avoid trolling after a controversy) Naga Chaitanya deleted an old post with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2018 ahead of his wedding.

Naga Chaitanya deletes Samantha’s picture

When Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the actor had three posts related to his ex-wife Samantha that were still up on his Instagram feed. One was the post announcing their separation in October 2021. Another was a poster of Majili from December 2018, which saw them both in lead roles. Both remain on his feed.

The third post he still had up was a picture taken on a race track. “Throw back…Mrs and the girlfriend,” he had written, posting a picture of them both standing near a red race car. Samantha’s fans were miffed back then, asking him to delete the post out of respect for her. The picture was up on his feed till recently, but it looks like it has now been deleted before his wedding to Sobhita.

A screen grab of the picture Naga Chaitanya deleted on his Instagram.

About #ChaySam

Chaitanya and Samantha dated on and off for a few years before getting married in a fairytale wedding in Goa in 2017. The couple was collectively known as #ChaySam and fans loved getting a glimpse of their lives together. In 2021, they split owing to personal reasons.

In May 2023 when news surfaced that Chaitanya was dating Sobhita, he said in an interview with Prema, “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go.”

Chaitanya and Sobhita’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week with a pasupu danchadam ceremony in Visakhapatnam. A wedding date is yet to be announced.