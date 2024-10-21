Not just Naga Chaitanya, these celebs also disabled comments on their post to avoid trolling after a controversy

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had recently posed for a selfie after their surprise engagement announcement. Chaitanya posted the picture on his Instagram handle by turning off the comments section. A glimpse at Indian celebrities who disabled their comments to avoid trolling.

However, this is not the first time this has happened. With an Instagram feature that lets one disable comments on specific posts, many stars over the last few years have made good use of it. A glimpse at the Indian film celebrities, who disabled their comments to avoid trolling. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya shares first pic with Sobhita Dhulipala after surprise engagement, disables comments)

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi had kept his comments section on Instagram turned off for a while after he was trolled for his ‘joker’ remark for Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor had received flak on social media from Prabhas fans after he had criticised his portrayal in the movie in his interview on Unfiltered by Samdish. Arshad, while expressing his views had said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).” The actor turned on his comments section after a while.

Sharmin Segal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal temporarily disabled the comments section on her Instagram after receiving negative feedback regarding her performance in Heeramandi. In the epic drama series, she portrayed the character Mallikajaan, Manisha Koirala's character's daughter.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act disabled the comments on their wedding pictures on Instagram. Apart from receiving wishes from their friends and fans, the duo was also criticised for their interfaith marriage. The couple kept the comments section turned off for a while in order to avoid trolling.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who attended the Paris Olympics 2024, had shared a reel showing a collage of the memories from the sports event. However, during the same time, rumours of his alleged divorce with Aishwarya Rai had emerged on social media. The actor posted the video on Instagram by turning off the comments section in order to avoid any negative comments from trolls.

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan had to turn off her comments section on Instagram in 2020 when she received abusive comments after her tweet on the nepotism debate. She had responded to a series of tweets by Hansal Mehta on the need for broadening the debate over nepotism.

However, she later announced about disabling her Instagram comments due to the negative feedback by a section of users. She wrote, “Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests’ attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack. There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these m****s find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time.” She enabled her comments section after a while, when the controversy was over.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had also disabled her comments section in 2020 after star kids were being targeted over the debate on nepotism and privilege in Bollywood. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Yes I've switched off my comments section and my parents' comment section because I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing wrong to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents.” In another story she added, “Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family. That video you've been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out I didn't know him, like he didn't say anything about me till now..also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much worse about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest.”