Naga Chaitanya shares first pic with Sobhita Dhulipala after surprise engagement, disables comments

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised their fans when they decided to hard launch their relationship with their engagement in August. That was a joint post shared by both the actors. On Saturday evening, Naga shared his first post with fiance after their surprise engagement announcement. The only catch? The comments section of the post was kept disabled. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya supports ‘earlier spouse’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu after minister’s comment; says divorce was ‘peaceful’) Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in the new picture.

Naga's first post with Sobhita

In the new post, both Naga and Sobhita twinned in black outfits. While Naga was seen in a black leather jacket over a grey tee, Sobhita opted for a sleeveless black top with oversized baggy jeans. The two of them wore black shades, as they looked at the mirror inside an elevator for the selfie. Naga kept the caption short, which was also a nod to the multiple Oscar-winning film starring Michelle Yeoh: “Everything everywhere all at once.”

More details

Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. A few months ago in August this year, Naga Chaitanya's dad, actor Nagarjuna took to X to make the engagement announcement, sharing glimpses of the couple from the private ceremony, which took place at their residence in Hyderabad. The photos featured the newly engaged couple dressed in traditional attires. While Naga was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama, Sobhita looked elegant in a soft pink saree.

Naga, who launched a wedding collection of a new clothing brand, had also spoken about the marriage plans while interacting with the media at the event. He said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”