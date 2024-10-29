Sobhita Dhulipala, with Naga Chaitanya, makes for a pretty bride-to-be in simple chiffon saree

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the ANR National Awards 2024 on Monday. The actor, who is all set to marry Naga Chaitanya after their engagement ceremony in August, wore a dual-toned simple chiffon saree and backless blouse. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya at the ANR National Awards.

Sobhita Dhulipala at ANR National Awards

Videos shared online showed Sobhita Dhulipala arriving at the event and posing with the Akkineni family. Naga Chaitanya had arrived at the red carpet event ahead of Sobhita, and a clip showed her meeting him and his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, at the entrance. She also chatted with a few guests present at the event. This marks the couple's first public appearance.

What did Sobhita Dhulipala wear at the awards?

Sobhita wore a simple chiffon saree for the occasion. It comes in dual tones of green - pleasing light green and mint green shades. The chiffon drape features sequin embellishments done in vertical lines and a broad silver kadhai work border. She wore the nine yards in traditional draping style, with neatly folded pleats on the front and the pallu draped over the shoulder.

Sobhita paired the saree with a matching chiffon blouse featuring intricate silver embroidery, a wide neckline, a cropped hem, quarter-length sleeves, a backless design, and tassel-adorned dori ties on the back.

Sobhita Dhulipala attends the ANR National Awards.

She accessorised the drape with stilettos, a Dior bag, bracelets, jhumkis, and rings. With her hair styled in a side parting with blowout curls, she chose a bindi, berry-toned lips, and minimal glam.

As for Naga Chaitanya, he complemented his to-be-wife in an all-black traditional ensemble. He wore a black velvet bandhgala jacket styled with a red pocket square, matching pants, a white shirt, and dress shoes.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August 2024. The couple dated for two years. Recently, Sobhita shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The pasupu danchadam ceremony was held in Vishakhapatnam.