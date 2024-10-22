Athiya Shetty's gorgeous look in pink silk saree has Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha Ruth Prabhu floored. See pics

Athiya Shetty shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, dressed in a pink silk and cream chiffon saree. The actor looked festive-ready in the gorgeous ensembles. The post got love from her fans and stars like Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on Athiya Shetty's post.

Athiya Shetty's festive-ready sarees

Athiya wore two sarees from the designer label Anushree Reddy for the photoshoot. The first saree she wore in the pictures is a Rani pink silk number. The nine yards features delicate gold brocade embroidery done with intricate detailing and triangle gota patti borders with heavy embellishments and Zardosi work.

Athiya paired the drape with a matching backless blouse featuring half-length sleeves, gold thread embroidery, and a cropped hem. The actor accessorised the saree with a gold and emerald choker necklace, rings, and dainty earrings. She tied her hair in a centre-parted braid adorned with a gajra. Lastly, glossy pink lips, feathered brows, glowing skin, and rouge-tint highlighted cheeks completed the glam.

For the second look, Athiya wore a cream chiffon saree decked with broad gota borders adorned with sequins and gold threadwork. She wore the nine yards with a matching blouse featuring a scalloped hem, a dori tie on the back, and a backless design. She accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings and a ring.

Athiya left her centre-parted hair loose with the cream chiffon saree, styled with soft, blowout waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose a minimal look with darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.

How did the internet react?

Athiya's followers flooded the comments section of her post with compliments. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “My eyes, my eyes 🥹♥️.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Divine♥️.” Bhumi Pendnekar's comment reads, “So pretty 💕.” Vaani Kapoor called Athiya"Beautiful", while Rhea Kapoor wrote under the post, “Pretty ❤️.”

About Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty is Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's daughter. The 31-year-old is married to cricketer KL Rahul. The couple got married on January 23, 2023. Their wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.