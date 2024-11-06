Mahesh Babu fans miffed with Teja Sajja, Rana Daggubati for joking about Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan clash

Fan rivalries run deep in Tollywood, and the latest ones to face the wrath are Teja Sajja and Rana Daggubati. The duo recently cracked jokes about the film industry while hosting the IIFA Utsavam, bringing up the Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan clash during Sankranthi. And Mahesh Babu’s fans are in no mood to take it lying down. (Also Read: Rana Daggubati jokes Samantha Ruth Prabhu went from ‘sister-in-law to sister’. Here's how she reacted) Teja Sajja and Mahesh Babu in stills from HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram.

‘It’s a sensitive topic’

Rana put his hand on Teja’s shoulder and said, “He’s still the same, away from controversies, very soft-spoken, the heartthrob of millions, the lover boy, the action star, the one and only…” Teja interjects and asks Rana not to praise him too much, to which he replies, “I’m talking about Mahesh Babu.”

But Rana agrees that the description suits Teja, too, given that they were both once child actors, saying, “He’s a superstar; you’re a superhero. Both of you came on Sankranthi.” Teja jokingly asks him not to talk about the ‘Sankranthi matter’, to which Rana says, “Why, is it a sensitive topic?”

Mahesh Babu fans miffed

Turns out it was a sensitive topic, at least when it comes to Mahesh’s fans. They were quick to cuss Teja and Rana, claiming that their favourite star’s illustrious career was made fun of.

“U had one success man, one! Daniki 25 yrs ga ace filmography unna Mahesh meedha satire. Unless you come up with a sequel for Hanuman, aa collections thechkolev and yk why @tejasajja123. Inka Rana gurinchi enduku, shelved project adhi (You had one successful film and you’re poking fun of Mahesh who has a 25-year career. You’ll never have such collections again until HanuMan’s sequel. As for Rana, his project is shelved anyways),” wrote on fan on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan wrote a post asking Teja to ‘apologise’ for degrading Mahesh’s film, “Dear @tejasajja123, Need apology to superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu and his fans. You and rana degrade comments about 2024 sankranthi films , in this sankranthi one of my beloved superstar film also there you know also, Please try to understand this situation.” Another also wrote a similar post, “Dear @tejasajja123 plz say apologies to super star mahesh fans. Because you and Rana sir degraded his film Guntur karam.”

One remained optimistic that Mahesh will bounce back with his next film by SS Rajamouli, “Sorry to Say but Mahesh lost clash to Teja in Sankranthi 2024. - Rana Leader fame. So sad to hear this. Not only Him , There were many people saying Teja Crushed Mahesh brutally. Hope he will bounce back with SSR lottery.”

One person reminded Mahesh’s fans that they wanted him to play Lord Ram and for Rana to play Hanuman after the film was released but they’re hurt by a harmless joke now. “Hanuman movie release ayyi andaru chusina taruvatha Hanuman character Rana ki iste bagundedi annaru, ramudi character Mahesh Babu ki ivva mani adukkunaru ippudu endi ra Joke Este ne teesukoleka potunnaru. Too Much Ra idi.”

An X user also reminded people that cracking jokes on actors during award ceremonies for entertainment is common and should not be taken seriously. They also drew parallels between the meltdown on X and a scene from Mathu Vadalara 2, which sees fans lose their minds at an event.

The Sankranthi clash

This year’s Sankranthi saw four films clash at the box office. HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram clashed with Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. While everyone expected the big star films to do well, Teja’s film emerged as the surprise winner, earning ₹295 crore worldwide.