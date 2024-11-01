Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni jokes about influencer's video of him trying to guess Hindi movies

Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, is studying drama in the US. Fans were thrilled when they spotted him in a video by influencer Shan Rizwan, where he’s guessing Bollywood music with his friends. His sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also left a comment under the video. (Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni on carrying Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's legacy forward: ‘I am only 12, so I am not sure’) Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni and his friends guessed Bollywood music in an influencer video.

Gautam Ghattamaneni tries to guess songs

In a YouTube short and Instagram reel, Shan goes around New York asking people to guess Bollywood music in return for $100. But fans were more interested in Gautam’s surprising appearance in the video. One of his friends agrees to put on headphones, listen to songs, and guess the film's name.

Gautam and two other friends can be seen standing next to him, trying to help him. He and his friends guess the names of films after they hear Desi Girl, Kar Gayi Chull and Maahi Ve. He also tells Shan people should listen to Bollywood music because they can ‘just vibe to it, anything’. He also laughs when his friend says they’ll spend the $100 on panipuri.

Screengrab of Sitara and Gautam's comments.

“What is my brother doing here (skull emojis),” commented Sitara under the video, while Gautam joked, “Real (I didn’t do anything),” about how he hardly helped his friends in winning the money. Most of the video shows him looking shy and awkward about speaking up.

Mahesh fans react

But the biggest reactions were from Mahesh’s fans, who seemed surprised to see Gautam in the video. “Is that MAHESH BABU's son?!” wrote one surprised fan, while another commented, “Bro casually met Mahesh Bob's son ????!!!” One person wrote with crying emojis, “Bro just randomly interviewed Mahesh Babu's son.”

One fan commented that Shan had ‘no idea’ whom he spoke to, writing, “bro has no idea that he just met the son of one of the biggest actors in Tollywood.” Another joked that he should’ve asked Gautam about Tollywood songs, writing, “We want 'Paala Pitta' song.” A fan hilariously commented, “Anna @urstrulymahesh manodu clg bunk esinattu unnadu choodu (Brother Mahesh I think your son bunked college).”

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram. He will soon star in director SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film, which is yet to go on floors.