Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla says actor ‘protecting his look’ for next film with SS Rajamouli

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 13, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Ashok Galla spoke to the press at an event for his upcoming film Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, and he explained why his uncle Mahesh Babu missed the event.

All eyes are on Mahesh Babu and his next film with director SS Rajamouli. Even as the actor goes on vacations with friends and family, fans are curious to see what his look for the next film will be like. His nephew, Ashok Galla, had this to say while promoting his upcoming film, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni vacation in Maldives at friend's birthday bash. See pics)

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his next film directed by SS Rajamouli.(Pic: Ravi Studios)
Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his next film directed by SS Rajamouli.(Pic: Ravi Studios)

Ashok Galla on Mahesh Babu’s look

Most pictures of Mahesh these days feature him wearing sunglasses and a hat. The few images without these accessories saw him growing out his hair and beard, with fans even comparing him to John Wick and Jesus Christ.

Ashok was asked if his uncle would attend future events for his films in support and he replied that Mahesh was trying to ‘protect his look’. He said, “He is very busy with Rajamouli. Even though some pictures of him have come out, and it’s a heavy look now, right? (gesturing to hair and beard) He’s trying to protect the look for his fans and the audience. He wants the first look to be a banger…so he’s staying silent.”

About SSMB 29

Even before the film was officially announced, there was a lot of buzz and conjecture about the casting, the film’s story, and more. While it is confirmed that Rajamouli and Mahesh are working on a film together, nothing much is known about the story yet. The film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, but the rest of the details have yet to be announced.

While the film was expected to go on floors this year, it looks like filming will begin only in 2025. Rajamouli recently scouted locations in South Africa for the project, hinting at what the film could be like. Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, and Rajamouli’s last film was RRR.

