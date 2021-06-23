Mahesh Babu shares teaser of nephew Ashok Galla's debut film Hero: 'This looks super interesting'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla is all set to make his acting debut with Hero. The senior actor took to Instagram to share the news along with a teaser of the film.

Ashok Galla is the grandson of veteran actor Krishna. His father is politician Jayadev Galla and his mother’s name is Padmavathi.

The teaser opens with a steam-engine train running through a desert — Ashok is seen as a rancher chasing rivals on a horse. Seconds later he climbs up on the train to settle scores. The next scene reminds the viewers of Heath Ledger’s Joker, where he looks at his reflection in the mirror and says, "Why so serious?" Towards the end of the teaser, Ashok is seen romancing Nidhhi Agarwal.

Sharing the teaser, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @ashokgalla_! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @tsriramadittya and team! @nidhhiagerwal @amarajaent."

Mahesh Babu made his acting debut with the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu, opposite Preity Zinta. Since then, Mahesh Babu has come a long way to establish himself as one of the most influential personalities down south.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj. It was box office success, grossing an estimated ₹260 crores worldwide.

The actor is likely to resume the shooting of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Ilez Badurgov and Vennela Kishore. It has been written and directed by Parasuram.

