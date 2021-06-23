Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

Actor Minissha Lamba revealed that she was cheated on when she was in a relationship with an actor but chalked it up to his flirtatious nature, rather than his profession. She also said that she has decided not to date anyone from the film industry again.

Currently, Minissha Lamba is in a relationship with someone, whose identity she has kept a secret. She was previously married to restaurateur Ryan Tham but got divorced last year.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha was asked if she had reservations about dating actors because she was cheated on. “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult,” she said.

On being asked if she was cheated on by an actor, Minissha said, “In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt.”

Also read | Angad Bedi pulls Neha Dhupia’s leg as she misses him in the gym: ‘Once you put your phone down…’

Minissha also said that she has been in her current relationship for a year. She said that she is keeping his identity a secret because she wants to maintain his privacy.

Minissha has acted in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and Well Done Abba. She also participated in Bigg Boss 8 and acted in shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. She is set to venture into the digital space soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON