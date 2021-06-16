Minissha Lamba is in a relationship after divorce from Ryan Tham: ‘End of a marriage is not the end of life’

Actor Minissha Lamba, who announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham last year, has found love again. She said, in an interview, that she is currently in a ‘happy relationship with a lovely person’. However, she did not divulge any further details.

Minissha Lamba and Ryan Tham tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015, with just close friends and family members in attendance. In August last year, she announced that they got divorced. She added that it was an amicable separation.

In an interview with a leading daily, Minissha said that sometimes, no one is to be blamed for a break-up. “Often, two people are better off not living together and there’s no one who did wrong or is to be blamed in those circumstances. Some things are too private to talk about as it would be disrespectful to the other individual,” she said.

“However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside. The only reason I’m now talking about it is to help people stuck in similar situations and to show that things will get better,” Minissha added. She also revealed that she has found love again. “Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person,” she said.

Minissha made her Bollywood debut with Yahaan in 2005. She followed it up with films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Well Done Abba and Hum Tum Shabana.

In 2014, Minissha participated in Bigg Boss 8 but was evicted in 42 days. She has also acted in shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. Currently, she is busy with her maiden digital project.