Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'
- Actor Minissha Lamba has said that there is no longer any stigma attached to separation, and if a relationship isn't working, it is advisable to part ways amicably.
Actor Minissha Lamba, who announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham in 2020, has opened up about her separation. She had tied the knot with Ryan in a low-key ceremony in 2015.
In an interview, she said that it is natural to be open to finding love, and that there is no longer a stigma attached to separation.
She told The Times of India, "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation."
She added, "Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won't be open to love? She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn't want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in."
Minissha had announced her divorce in a statement to TOI last year. "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done," she had said. In an Indian Express interview, she had spoken about how she met Ryan. "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight," she had said.
Also read: Minissha Lamba speaks up for Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Her interview resonated with truth, reason and logic’
The actor, known for films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, hasn't been seen in a film since 2017. She said that she is actively looking for OTT roles, but noted that she hasn't received any interesting offers in the last couple of years, 'for reasons even I don't understand'.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash
- Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films
- Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?
- Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'
- Actor Minissha Lamba has said that there is no longer any stigma attached to separation, and if a relationship isn't working, it is advisable to part ways amicably.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly objects to KKR’s birthday wish for Juhi Chawla’s husband
- Shah Rukh Khan jokingly took offence as the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders declared Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta as the 'most affable gentleman'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out
- Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’
- Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it
- Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox