Minissha Lamba has been posting pictures from the Maldives.
Minissha Lamba on Bollywood struggle: 'No one wanted to manage me'

  • Actor Minissha Lamba has spoken about her Bollywood struggle, and recalled how she could not get anyone to manage her, especially after her first film under-performed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST

Actor Minissha Lamba has opened up about her Bollywood struggle, but asserted that she worked on her own terms. Minissha said that she was discovered by Shoojit Sircar, and it took six months to convince her to act in his film Yahaan.

She said that after the film bombed, 'no one' wanted to manage her. But, she added, things fell into place for her eventually.

She told Times Now, "No one wanted to manage me. They gave excuses about how they are busy as they felt my debut was an art-house kind of a movie. They did not want to put the energies into me. Everything I did was on my own. I did not have anyone pitching for me. Despite all that, I do feel there was a luck factor involved. People who wanted to work with me called me themselves. I got a call from Yash Raj. Whatever work I did with Excel was because I had got a call from them. No one told them to take her. When I look back, the struggle was decent. It would be wrong for me to say that I struggled. Things fell into the place, in a way I had not expected honestly."

Minissha has appeared in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd and Bachna Ae Haseeno. She also appeared on the eighth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Also read: Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'

The actor got divorced from restaurateur Ryan Tham last year. She spoke about the separation in an interview earlier this year. "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation," she told a leading daily.

