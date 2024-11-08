Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni vacation in Maldives at friend's birthday bash. See pics

Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and Akhil Akkineni are vacationing together in the Maldives while celebrating Greenko Group MD Anil Chalamalasetty's 50th birthday. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram stories to reshare some pictures from the trip. (Also Read: Suriya calls Chiranjeevi his inspiration; likes this about Jr NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu) Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of the Tollywood stars chilling together at a friend's birthday in the Maldives.

Tollywood stars vacation in Maldives

A picture Namrata posted on her Instagram stories showed her and Upasana Konidela on one side of a long table, Akhil sitting at the head, while Ram, Mahesh, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sat on the other. Other guests at the party can also be seen in the pictures.

A screen grab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

Another picture she posted showed her posing for a picture at the beach with Upasana and other female guests at the birthday party. The celebs are vacationing at the Patina Maldives, Fari Islands resort in Maldives, to be specific, where a stay for one night costs $2160 - $5905 depending on the room, according to the resort’s website.

Namrata Shirodkar, Upasana Konidela with other female guests.

Other pictures of Mahesh, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni posing for pictures with Anil and his family by the beach, all dressed in white, have also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Upcoming work

Mahesh has begun prepping for his action-adventure film by SS Rajamouli, which is yet to go on floors. The director recently scouted locations in South Africa for the film, and who else has been cast remains to be seen. Chiranjeevi will star in a socio-fantasy film titled Vishwambhara, while Nagarjuna has Kubera in Telugu and Coolie in Tamil lined up.

Ram will star in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani, which will be released for Sankranthi. He will also shoot for films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. Buchi’s film will see Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star. Akhil was last seen in the disastrous Agent in 2023 and is yet to announce a new project after that.