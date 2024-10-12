Vishwambhara teaser: Chiranjeevi flies a Pegasus in epic adventure ‘beyond the universe’; internet is unimpressed by VFX

Vishwambhara teaser: On Dussehra, Chiranjeevi released the teaser of his upcoming film Vishwambhara with director Vassishta. Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor also star in the movie, which sees Chiranjeevi go on an epic adventure ‘beyond the universe’, as the makers put it. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi gloriously holds trident in his first look from socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara) Vishwambhara teaser: Chiranjeevi goes on an epic adventure in Vassishta's new film.

Vishwambhara teaser

“The universes tremble. The world wobbles. The stars shudder - On ONE MAN'S ARRIVAL,” wrote UV Creations, the film’s producers on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the teaser. The 1-minute-32-seconds video hints that the film’s story will take place not just on Earth. It shows a mythical landscape with its own ecosystem featuring fish-shaped birds and people with pointed ears. However, something evil threatens to disrupt their realm.

Chiranjeevi rides in to save the day, flying a pegasus (winged horse). He beats up baddies with a mace and a scene even features him framed by a statue of Lord Hanuman. While the rest of the characters aren't introduced, it's hinted that Kunal plays the antagonist.

Internet reacts

Vishwambhara is Vassishta’s next film after the successful Kalyanram-starrer Bimbisara. Given that expectations were high for the film, not everyone was impressed with the VFX in the teaser. “Below par graphics,” commented one person on X, while another wrote, “VFX baledu boss (VFX isn’t good boss).”

Some compared shots in Vishwambhara teaser to Avatar and Infinity War. One fan wrote sarcastically, “Good Try chiru garruuu! Don’t Try more #VishwambharaTeaser.” Another commented, “Avatar feels e frame chusina ventane #Vishwambhara (This frame reminded me of Avatar).”

Some even trolled that the VFX looked as bad as Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. As is the norm by now, some made memes about how it reminded them of the shoddy VFX in Adipurush. One made an edit, joking that it looked like a ‘Lakshmi Ganapati films’ production.

Vishwambhara postponed

Vishwambhara was supposed to be released on January 10, 2025 for Sankranthi but it has been postponed now. At the teaser launch, Vassishta confirmed it, saying, “Sankranthi ki abbayi vastunadu kabatti, aa cinema enjoy cheddam. Tani taravata ee release date producer garu, Chiranjeevi garu, andaru matladi oka date cheptaru. (Because his son’s (Ram Charan) film (Game Changer) is releasing for Sankranthi, let’s enjoy that first. The producers and Chiranjeevi will announce a new release date later).”