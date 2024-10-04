Prabhas asks for ‘dignity’ over ‘politics’, Ram Charan calls out ‘slander’ in Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce row

Telangana minister Konda Surekha has been under fire for her recent comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. Prabhas and Ram Charan are the latest in the long list of actors who have called her out on social media. (Also Read: After Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh slams Konda Surekha for dragging her into ‘malicious’ political controversy) Prabhas and Ram Charan penned notes calling out Konda Surekha.

Prabhas, Ram Charan call out Konda Surekha

The usually reserved Prabhas posted a note on his Instagram stories, asking for ‘dignity’ over ‘politics’. He wrote, “Disrespecting personal lives for political gain is unacceptable…Dignity must remain above politics.! #FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate.”

A screengrab of Prabhas' Instagram stories.

Ram also posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling Surekha’s remarks ‘irresponsible’ and ‘baseless’. He added, “Making vulgar public comments about respected individuals is shocking coming from an elected leader who holds public office. This kind of slander aims to destroy the fundamentals of our society.”

He also wrote that the ‘film fraternity is together’ and will not ‘tolerate such reckless behaviour’. “Our private lives are sacred to us and deserve due respect. We are public figures, we must uplift, not tear one another,” he said.

What happened

Surekha spoke to the press on Wednesday evening. She made allegations about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) involving Samantha, Nagarjuna, Chaitanya, Rakul Preet Singh and others. She alleged KTR was the reason for Samantha divorcing Chaitanya and Rakul getting married and leaving the film industry. Everyone involved called her out on social media, but Surekha only retracted her statement concerning Samantha on X, writing that it was not her intention to ‘hurt’ the actor.

Since she commented, numerous actors, including Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Teja Sajja, and others, have called her out on social media. Samantha and Chaitanya clarified that their divorce was due to personal issues and had nothing to do with politics. KTR and Nagarjuna have filed defamation cases against the politician.