Nagarjuna files complaint against minister Konda Surekha after her comment on Samantha, Chaitanya's divorce

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to social media on Thursday evening to share an update on the row sparked by Telangana minister Konda Surekha. His father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed an official complaint against her after she made crude comments about Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed an official complaint against Telangana minister.

Chaitanya shared a scanned picture of the letter sent to court, mentioning Nagarjuna as the complainant and Konda Surekha as the accused. He did not caption the post.

What did Konda Surekha say?

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made a remark, linking the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's to Bharat Rashtra Samiti Working President KT Rama Rao. Surkeha alleged that KT Rama Rao used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them.

"It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened... He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them... He used to make them drug addicts and then do this... Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family--everybody is aware that such a thing happened," she said.

She later retracted her words. "My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your (Samantha Prabhu) sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me but also an ideal...If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise," Surekha said.

Samantha's reaction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reacted to the Telangana Minister's remark and said that her divorce was a "personal matter."

Taking to Instagram, Samantha issued a statement on Wednesday evening where she clarified that her divorce was "mutual consent and amicable" and there was no political conspiracy involved. She further requested people to stop speculating about her divorce.

On Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao sent a defamation notice to Konda Surekha over her controversial remarks.

In the legal notice, KTR stated that Surekha made the comments to "tarnish" his image and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the statements made.