Kantara Chapter 1 release date: Rishab Shetty's prequel will be out next year on Gandhi Jayanti

The makers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which became 2022's surprise Kannada blockbuster film, have finally announced the release date of the prequel. On Sunday, Hombale Films revealed that Kantara: Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 teaser out: Rishab Shetty's prequel to be set in 300 CE?) The makers unveiled the release date on the poster of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 release date

The post read, “𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐃 (fire emoticon) 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒 (om sign emoticon) #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on 𝐎𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.” Rishab Shetty also shared the official announcement on his X account.

More details

The teaser of the prequel was shared in November 2023. At the beginning of the teaser, Rishab asks the audience if they can see the ‘light’ that helps them look both into the ‘past and the future.’ His character Shiva can be seen looking up at the moon before he’s introduced in a completely different avatar.The teaser sees him in a whole new look, complete with long hair and a ripped body, with a trishool in hand.

Earlier in March this year, the makers had revealed that Kantara will have a prequel that will explore the events first introduced in the film. "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," the post read.

Kantara, which Rishab both directed and acted in, saw him in a dual role as Shiva and his father, a Daiva Kola performer. The film tells the coming-of-age story of a man who is possessed by Guliga Deva and Panjuluri Deva to rid the village of evil. The film ends with Shiva disappearing into the forest to meet his father’s spirit, who had also disappeared in a similar manner.

Rishab won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kantara, which also bagged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment honour.