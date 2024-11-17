Pushpa 2 trailer reactions: Allu Arjun fans predict blockbuster, cheer for Fahadh Faasil's entry scene

The hype is real for Pushpa 2: The Rule. On Sunday, the makers released the official trailer of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel. The trailer quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to the many elements in it, down to Allu's new avatar, Fahadh Faasil's antics and a new entrant into the installment. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj turns into ‘wildfire’ mode in Sukumar's power-packed sequel. Watch) Pushpa 2 The Rule will release on December 5.

Pushpa 2 trailer reactions

The trailer of Pushpa 2 The Rule gave fans a glimpse into the world of Pushpa Raj, who is now a powerful gangster. His position is threatened with the return of Fahadh Faasil's Sekhawat, who is merciless than ever. He vows to catch hold of the gangster and put an end to his trade. It gives way to an epic face-off at the end of the power-packed trailer

Who is the new character?

The trailer also gave a glimpse of a new entrant, who was half-bald, wearing a garland of shoes around his neck. Many wondered who could be the new character in the sequel, given there was no such clue in the first film. “Who is this?” asked a fan. “Omg, who thought of this?” asked another.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of the dance number that will feature Sreeleela. A fan commented, “This looks like a banger!” Another fan said, “Cannot wait for this banger of a song with Sreeleela.”

Fafa as the villain!

The trailer also showed a sneak peek into Fahadh Faasil's character, who makes a dashing entry. It was set to a radio playing the Don background music, while he took a bath in the pond. Next, in a series of sharp cuts, he was seen punishing several men and showing no mercy on them. A fan commented, “The trailer peaked here.” A second fan said, “Best villain loading.” “In Fahadh we trust!” said another.

Pushpa 2 release date

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It will face off against Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika-starrer Chhaava at the box office.