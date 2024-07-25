Prisha Singh on playing an air hostess in Allu Sirish's Buddy: ‘It was the best birthday gift’

Actor Prisha Singh is only three films old, but she has big dreams in her eyes. Soon to be seen in Sam Anton’s Allu Sirish-starrer Buddy, she feels like this is just the beginning for her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prisha discusses working in Telugu films, her love for acting, the upcoming film Buddy, and more. (Also Read: Allu Sirish has a fanboy moment with Jr NTR, shares throwback picture with Chiranjeevi) Prisha Singh will play a pivotal role in Allu Sirish-starrer Buddy.

As a Rajasthani from Mumbai working in Hyderabad and Chennai, Prisha believes she can ace a role anywhere in the world if needed. “I believe movies are all about the emotion, more so than the language the characters are speaking. Ever since I began my career, I’ve wanted to work in all languages, and maybe I will!” she says.

‘I am just happy to be here’

Prisha says she has always been interested in ‘drama’ since childhood, but pursuing acting is something she never thought about. “I had no desire to come into acting per se, it just happened. And once I faced the camera (for a blink-and-miss role in Gulabo Sitabo), I just knew this is what I wanted to do with my life,” she explains.

In fact, Prisha already worked in editor Garry BH’s debut directorial Spy, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, before she said yes to Buddy. Ask her if the lukewarm response her debut film got was a deterrent, and she says, “I feel like it’s great I even reached a point where lakhs of people aim to be. I am just happy to be here, and I’ll cherish whatever comes my way, irrespective of the box office.”

‘It was the best birthday gift’

And it’s precisely that attitude that seems to be helping her out. Because on her birthday last year, Prisha received the perfect gift she could think of. “Right on my birthday, I got the best gift. The production team called me to offer me an important role in Buddy. They saw my portfolio and liked my work,” says the actor.

Prisha plays an air hostess in the crime comedy about an anthropomorphic teddy bear. “I’ve taken numerous flights in my life, but I’ve never noticed how air hostesses behave,” says the actor, adding, “Once I signed this role, it’s all I could notice. Their body language, how they talk…it helped me play the part.”

‘Working with Sirish and Nikhil was fun’

However, playing the role was challenging because Prisha says her character is nothing like her. “The only thing I could connect to was her ambition. Other than that, we’re very different. So it was fun to play her.”

Prisha had two co-stars in Telugu so far and she has nothing but good things to say about them. “Allu Sirish is a good actor. He’s young but he’s the kind of person who has valuable input for you if you’re willing. He’s never in your face about how much he knows, shooting with him was fun,” she says, adding, “Nikhil is a very passionate actor and person. I had a sequence with him in Spy which is memorable.”