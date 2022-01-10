Allu Sirish shares hilarious video of Spider-Man and Santas dancing to Saami Saami from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa The Rise is a global affair. The film has earned ₹326 crore at the box office, beating all other Indian films released in 2021. One would assume that fans would be celebrating. But if a recent video is to be believed, even superheroes have been taken in by the Pushpa craze.

A video shared by Allu Arjun’s younger brother actor Allu Sirish on social media shows a man dressed as Spider-Man recreating Rashmika's step from the film’s hit song Saami Saami at an undisclosed location. A few people can be seen wearing Santa hats in the foreground, dancing along with the Spider-Man. Allu Sirish said as a fan of both Allu Arjun and Spider-Man, he enjoyed the video. He wrote in his tweet, “Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to Rara Saami from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss (This is India). @SpiderMan good job buddy!”

Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to "Rara Saami" from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss. @SpiderMan good job buddy! pic.twitter.com/IGXdlfzsKv — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 9, 2022

Pushpa The Rise released in theatres across India on December 17 last year. Incidentally, the latest Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man No Way Home was also released on the same weekend. Both the films have done very good business at the box office both in India and abroad.

The film’s Hindi version has earned close to ₹80 crore till now, surpassing the earnings of even Salman Khan’s Antim The Final Truth. Due to the film’s popularity in the Hindi belt, there were a lot of speculations about Allu Arjun making his Bollywood debut soon. Talking about it, the actor recently told news agency PTI that he would only accept a Bollywood offer if he was the film’s lead. He had said, “I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). When we are the protagonist of the films that we do, anybody who comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I would not be interested in anything (else). And it is very well understood.”

Pushpa The Rise, in other languages, also released on Amazon Prime Video while the Hindi version will begin streaming on the platform from January 14.

