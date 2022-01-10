Home / Trending / Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Rashmika's viral Saami Saami from Pushpa. Watch
trending

Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Rashmika's viral Saami Saami from Pushpa. Watch

In a recent video posted by Tanzania's Kili Paul, he can be seen dancing to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika.
Kili Paul dancing to the viral Telugu song Saami Saami from Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika.&nbsp;(instagram/@kili_paul)
Kili Paul dancing to the viral Telugu song Saami Saami from Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika. (instagram/@kili_paul)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Instagram and its influencers, then the name Kili Paul will come as no surprise to you. This talented man from Tanzania, Africa is known to dance to several Indian songs with effortless ease. This time, he is seen performing to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.

The video opens to show Kili Paul in an outdoor setup where he proceeds to match the hook steps of the song. The song was picturised on actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and has become viral with many people dancing to it across social media. Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu movie and also features Fahadh Faasil.

Kili Paul captioned it by saying that he loves the song and that it’s a superhit in India. He also tagged the actors in the caption to his dance video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around two days ago, this video has garnered more than 2.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several positive comments.

“Kili you rock,” complimented an Instagram user. Many others took to the comments section with heart emojis or fire emojis. “It’s in trend,” reads a top comment. Others posted comments like, “Wow,” and “Mast.” [great]

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video allu arjun dance + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out