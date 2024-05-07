Nikhil Siddhartha shoots for a 8 cr action sequence with Vietnamese fighters for Swayambhu

Nikhil Siddhartha is shooting for an exciting action episode in Hyderabad for his upcoming period actioner, Swayambhu. The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, also stars Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. Here’s how much Nikhil’s latest schedule is costing the makers. (Also Read: Nabha Natesh interview: My accident changed everything; but I’m ready for comeback with Swayambhu) Nikhil Siddhartha in a still from his upcoming period drama Swayambhu.

12 days, 700 artistes, ₹ 8 cr

In a press note, the makers claim that the next schedule for Swayambhu will take place over 12 days, feature 700 artistes including Vietnamese fighters and cost the makers ₹8 crore. The makers also shared that a war sequence is being filmed on two big sets put up for the occasion. “This is going to be one of the major highlights of the movie, giving the audience a feeling of exhilaration when they watch it on-screen,” they claim.

Along with the update, the makers also shared a new poster of Nikhil that sees him pose with his back to the camera, standing in front of a crowd. It looks like he’s entering a fighting ring, ready to take on some enemies. Nikhil also shared the poster on his Instagram, teasing that there’ll be a new addition to the team, “#Swayambhu Special Big Screen Experience Loading...Shooting for some Crazy War Action Scenes.. More Surprises soon including One of the Worlds Best Technicians/FilmMaker joining the team.”

Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame is composing the film’s music while the dialogues have been penned by Vasudev Muneppagari and Vijay Kamisetty co-directs.

Upcoming work

Nikhil was last seen in the 2023 film Spy, which failed to make a mark at the box office and with the audience. He trained in weapons, martial arts and horse riding for his character in Swayambhu. Apart from Swayambhu, Nikhil will also star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 3, which will see him reprise his role as the titular doctor who heads on adventures.