Nabha Natesh makes a comeback with Nikhil Siddhartha’s Swayambhu

Nabha Natesh is making a comeback after taking a break for a couple of years. The actor, who was last seen in the 2021 OTT release Maestro, will soon be seen in Bharat Krishnamachari’s Swayambu, also starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Samyuktha. The filmmakers officially announced her being roped in on Thursday. (Also Read: Nikhil Siddhartha officially announces Karthikeya 3; promises a ‘brand new adventure’) Nabha Natesh has been roped in to star in the Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha-starrer Swayambhu

‘Did you miss me’

Nabha made her comeback announcement on Instagram, sharing a video. She addressed her comeback, writing, “Hey you, Did u miss me, I certainly did. Not anymore ‘coz I AM BACK! See you in the theatres soon. -love. Thank you team #swayambhu for the most amazing welcome. I am overwhelmed.”

The video begins with news reports of Nabha’s accident in early 2022. It soon sees her get back on sets and don her costume. She can also be seen interacting with Nikhil and Bharat on sets before posing for a few clicks. The video ends with her first-look from the film, which sees her in traditional-wear.

Nabha’s accident

For the unversed, Nabha met with an accident in Karnataka in early 2022. It’s only in 2023 that the actor revealed on Instagram that she met with a major accident that resulted in a fragmented shoulder bone. She even shared a picture of her scar on the platform. She relapsed at the gym before recovering fully and had to get operated again in Bengaluru. She took it slow and completely recovered before returning back to shooting this year with Swayambhu.

About Swayambhu

Nikhil underwent training to play a warrior in Swayambhu. He trained in weapons, martial arts and horse riding for the role. Bhuvan and Sreekar are producing the film under Pixel Studios banner with Tagore Madhu presenting it. Samyuktha also trained for her role in the film but her first-look is yet to be revealed. Nabha plays a ‘crucial and powerful role’ in Swayambhu, according to a press note shared by the makers. Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame is composing the film’s music. Shooting for the film is underway.

