Nikhil Siddhartha, Dr Pallavi Varma blessed with a baby boy; fans congratulate the couple

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife, Dr Pallavi Varma, welcomed their first child. Pallavi gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both the mother and child are doing well, says Nikhil’s team. (Also Read: Karthikeya 2's Nikhil Siddhartha, wife Pallavi pose together in cute pic from 'traditional' baby shower. See post) Nikhil Siddhartha with his baby boy

Team shares picture

Nikhil’s team also shared a picture of the actor kissing his baby on the forehead as he sits near Pallavi. The couple’s close friends and family visited the hospital and congratulated the couple on the occasion. Nikhil is yet to share the news on his Instagram and X.

Fans congratulate

Fans are thrilled to hear the news. One fan shared a picture of Nikhil with the baby, writing, "Our Unique Star @actor_Nikhil and his wife #Pallavi are now blessed with a BABY BOY. Warmest congratulations to the glowing couple on this delightful addition to their family. #NikPal. (sic)”

Another wrote, “@actor_Nikhil Congratulations, bro, on the arrival of your baby boy! Wishing you and your family a lifetime of joy, love, and cherished moments with your precious little one. So happy for you! Hare Krishna. (sic)”

About Nikhil and Pallavi

Nikhil and Pallavi got married in a low-key wedding in Hyderabad in 2020. Due to the pandemic, they had a limited guest list and the event that was supposed to happen in April took place in May. The couple dated for over two years before getting engaged. There were rumours in 2022 that the couple will part ways but Nikhil rubbished the speculation by sharing a picture with Pallavi.

Upcoming work

Nikhil was last seen in the 2023 film Spy which received lukewarm reviews from fans and critics. He will soon be seen in a period drama, Swayambu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and co-starring Samyuktha Menon. Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran will also shoot for a film called The India House, directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. The actor has also said yes to a film directed by Vi Anand.

