Nikhil Siddhartha officially announces Karthikeya 3; promises a ‘brand new adventure’

Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil Siddhartha are teaming up again for Karthikeya 3, the third part of the hit franchise. Nikhil took to his X account to make the official announcement, confirming to fans that another film featuring him as Dr Karthikeya is in the works. (Also Read: Nikhil Siddhartha, Dr Pallavi Varma blessed with a baby boy; fans congratulate the couple) Nikhil Siddhartha announced on X that a third film in the Karthikeya franchise is in the works

Karthikeya 3 announced

Nikhil shared two working stills from Karthikeya 3 on X while making the announcement. One picture sees him looking through a book while the other sees him look at something in anticipation. He wrote, “Dr. Karthikeya In Search of a Brand new Adventure ... Soon @chandoomondeti #Karthikeya3 #Karthikeya2 #cinema #adventure. (sic)” Chandoo is working on the script for the third film in the franchise, which will go on-floors soon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To be shot in 3D

Talking to OTT Play last year, Nikhil revealed that Karthikeya 3 was supposed to go on-floors last year and that the film will be shot in 3D. He said, “The year 2022 really proved that content is king - we saw films of all kinds work. RRR has found a global presence, Pathaan is doing so well and so did Brahmastra and Kantara. I am very happy that Karthikeya 2 is part of the list. As far as Karthikeya 3 is concerned, I can tell you it is definitely arriving and it will be made in 3D.”

The Karthikeya franchise

When Chandoo debuted with the 2014 film Karthikeya, the film was a massive success. Nikhil played a medico in the film, someone who questioned superstition and busted it with science. However, the film saw him playing an atheist who begins to see that maybe there is something beyond science.

While Karthikeya 2, which was released in 2022, also starts out that way, the film evolved the character into a believer. The film was released in Telugu and Hindi, earning the actor fame. Karthikeya starred Swathi, while the second film starred Anupama Parameswaran. The cast and crew of the third film are yet to be revealed.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place