Nikhil Siddhartha reveals his son's name, says he has stopped partying now: ‘If someone told me 15 years ago…’

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife, Dr Pallavi, were recently blessed with a baby boy. Talking to Times of India, the actor spoke about fatherhood, revealed his son’s name and more. (Also Read: Nabha Natesh talks about her comeback with Nikhil Siddhartha's Swayambu) Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi with their son, Dheera.

‘I want to share responsibilities’

Nikhil told the publication that despite juggling numerous films at the moment, he’s trying his best to spend time at home with his son and share responsibilities with his wife. The actor also revealed that he has given up ‘bad habits’ because he wants to be healthier for his son now.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“We are calling him Dheera Siddhartha,” he said, revealing his son’s name and adding, “I am trying to spend time with him every day because kids grow up so quickly. I’m trying my best to share responsibilities with Pallavi. I used to go out partying at least once a week, but I stopped doing that now. You want to give up bad habits and become healthy for your child once you become a parent. If someone told me 15 years ago my life would turn out to be this good, I would’ve stressed less and been happier.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Nikhil and Pallavi’s son

Nikhil and Pallavi’s son Dheera was born at a private hospital in Hyderabad on February 21 this year. The actor shared a picture of him kissing his son’s forehead on Instagram, penning an emotional note about him losing his father, Shyam,last year. He wrote, “Just ovr a year ago I lost my father and 2da We Welcome a New Baby Boy into our family.. Feels like it's him back again. Happy to share that Pallavi & Me Have a Cute little baby boy Delivered today. Emotional and Extremely Happy. (sic)”

Nikhil and Pallavi got married in a low-key wedding in Hyderabad in 2020. Due to the pandemic, they had a limited guest list and the event that was supposed to happen in April took place in May. The couple dated for over two years before getting engaged. There were rumours in 2022 that the couple will part ways but the actor rubbished the speculation by sharing a picture with Pallavi. He will soon be seen in Swayambhu, The India House and Karthikeya 3.