Allu Sirish has a fanboy moment with Jr NTR, shares throwback picture from Chiranjeevi’s Diwali bash

Allu Sirish shared an adorable picture with Jr NTR that fans can’t stop gushing about. In the picture, Sirish can be seen dressed in monochrome while Tarak is dressed in black, with the duo showing off their bromance, hugging each other tightly and smiling at the camera. Allu Sirish shared a picture with Jr NTR(X)

(Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Raja Kumari dance to Jawan song at Diwali party, fans called it ‘absolutely insane moment’. Watch)

What’s more, the Urvashivo Rakshasivo actor revealed that the RRR star is exactly as warm and affectionate as anyone would expect him to be. “Friends, family or fans I see the same warmth and affection whenever someone asks Tarak anna for a photo. The most kind hearted. #deepavali2023, (sic)” he wrote, sharing the picture.

Chiranjeevi’s Diwali bash

The picture was clicked at Chiranjeevi’s Diwali bash, which saw numerous Tollywood celebs in attendance. Rapper Raja Kumari performed at the star-studded do and a video of her performing to the title song of Jawan while Chiranjeevi dances along has gone viral on social media. The rest of the Mega and Allu family, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and many others, were also present at the fun bash.

Jr NTR’s equation with his contemporaries

Tarak shares a fun relationship with his contemporaries, with many going gaga over the bromance he shares with Ram Charan, both on and off screen. Thanks to belonging to one of the prolific Tollywood families, with his grandfather being the late NTR, the actor has been taken into the fold since he debuted in 2001 with Student No 1 and Ninnu Choodalani. He acted as a child artist before that, in films like Ramayanam.

Upcoming projects

Allu Sirish took a break after his 2022 film Urvashivo Rakshasivo. But lately, the actor has been shooting for a film called Buddy, that is yet to hit the screens. Jr NTR is busy shooting for Devara with Koratala Siva. He has also said yes to a project helmed by Prashanth Neel, apart from being roped in to star in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

ott:10 ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON