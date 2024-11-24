Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times’ says Devi Sri Prasad

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers held a grand event in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the release of the song Kissik, featuring Sreleela. As per a report by News18, at the event, music composer Devi Sri Prasad heaped praises on Allu Arjun's performance in the film and said that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times.’ (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj turns into ‘wildfire’ mode in Sukumar's power-packed sequel. Watch) Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

What Devi Sri Prasad said about Pushpa 2

Devi Sri Prasad said, “You all celebrated Pushpa 1 as a festival after its release. For Pushpa 2, you have made it a festival even before the release. Thanks to all across the world for making Pushpa 1 a blockbuster. For everyone, God provides a great chance in their career. I got my peak with Pushpa 1, and I am excited for the second part. Sukumar couldn’t come as he was busy with the final mixing of the film. I am here to talk on his behalf.”

He went on to add, “I want to tell you one thing. I told it after watching the first half. Pushpa The Rule will be the best film in recent times. I was mind-blown after watching the second half as well. Bunny, I have to tell you one thing in the presence of all of them here. You have shown your Viswaroopam in the film. I am speaking as someone who watched cinema, fell in love with it and who came into the industry for the same. I am now talking as a cinema fan. Bunny, you have done a great job.”

More details

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.