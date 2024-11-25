Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22: Exact release date, time and more

Attention Tower of God fans! The wait is almost over—Season 2, Episode 22 is coming your way soon. With all the twists and turns the animation series has been throwing at us, this next episode is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22 release date revealed.(@anime_ToG/X)

The previous episode saw Team FUG announced as the winner as they defeated Team Made Dog. While this result was rattling, the bigger news was that the winning team had the intention to use Viole to start a new weapon called, the Thorn.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22 release date and time

According to the official Tower of God website, Season 2, Episode 21 is set to be released on Sunday, December 1, at 11 PM (JST). This means international fans will be able to watch it the same day, though the release time will vary depending on your time zone. To make sure you don’t miss the latest episode, be sure to check the schedule below for the exact time in your region.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday December 1, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday December 1, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday December 1, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday December 1, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday December 1, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday December 1, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday December 1, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday December 1, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 22?

The latest episode in the animation will be titled Their Workshop. The next episode is expected to begin with Khun and fleed FUG members trying hard to save Viole.

In addition, fans might also get health updates on Viole who got his chest stabbed by Beta.