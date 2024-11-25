Menu Explore
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 25, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9.

Get, set and goal! Blue Lock Season 2 dropped the release date of episode 9 pitting an end to fans' anticipation of what is to unfold next. In the previous episode, the audience witnessed the Itoshi siblings finally going against each other. Just when Sae landed the perfect goal-scoring opportunity for Japan U-20 after he won the duel, Ikki Niko saved Blue Lock XI. Later, the anime saw Blue Lock take up the lead during halftime after Rin Itoshi scored a super goal using a trivela kick.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2, Episode 9 is set to release on Sunday, December 1 at midnight (JST) in Japan. The episode will see a 30-minute delay than its usual telecast time. This delay means the episode will be released for the rest of the world on Saturday, November 30. However, the release time may vary depending on your location and time zone. To help fans track the exact release time, the following table provides the specific timing for different regions.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSaturdayNovember 30
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSaturdayNovember 30
British Summer Time4 pmSaturdayNovember 30
Central European Summer Time5 pmSaturdayNovember 30
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturdayNovember 30
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSaturdayNovember 30
Japanese Standard Time12 amSundayDecember 1
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amSundayDecember 1

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 9?

The upcoming episode is expected to witness Buratsuta pulling strings as he speaks to the coach of U-20, demanding they defeat Blue Lock XI by any necessary means. This could result in the team subbing forRyusei Shidou for the next half of the game.

Meanwhile, Blue Lock XI will discuss their two goals and try to understand why their strategy worked. Ego Jinpachi could provide inputs and tactics for the second half.

