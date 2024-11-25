Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals why she supported Nayanthara in her legal battle with Dhanush

Nayanthara penned an open letter dedicated to Dhanush last week, where she called out the latter for not letting her use film footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her upcoming Netflix India documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Dhanush's former co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu had shown her support for Nayanthara by sharing the letter on her Instagram Stories. In an interview with Manorama News, Parvathy explained why she did so. (Also read: Dhanush's former co-stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anupama Parmeswaran, Nazriya extend support to Nayanthara's open letter) Parvathy Thiruvothu talked about supporting Nayanthara.

What Parvathy said

During the chat, Parvathy said: “This wasn't a long process. I didn't need extra time to take a stand and offer my support. When I saw the post, I immediately felt the urge to share it. Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She’s not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her.”

‘I have gone through it’

She added, "She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that’s why it’s called an open letter. That’s when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter. At some point, we will all see ourselves in others. This is the reason too… I know what it feels like to be unsupported. I have gone through it. I also know how much support can change a person. Thinking in that way, I will always stand for those people, especially if they are women."

Apart from Parvathy, who starred alongside Dhanush in the 2013 movie Maryan, the other actors who liked the actors' post were Nazriya Fahadh (Dhanush's co-star from R Velraj's 2013 romantic comedy Naiyaandi), Aishwarya Lekshmi (his co-star in Karthik Subbaraj's 2021 action thriller Jagame Thandhiram), and Gouri G Kishan (Dhanush's co-star from Mari Selvaraj's 2021 action flick Karnan).

In the open letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand ₹10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.