Dhanush's former co-stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anupama Parmeswaran, Nazriya extend support to Nayanthara's open letter

Nayanthara on Saturday stunned everyone with her open letter dedicated to Dhanush, calling out the latter for not letting her use film footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her upcoming Netflix India documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Several of Dhanush's former co-stars united to extend their support to Nayanthara on social media. (Also Read: After Nayanthara's scathing letter for Dhanush, husband Vignesh Shivan mocks his 'spread love' speech) Dhanush's former co-stars support Nayanthara's open letter against him

Dhanush's former co-stars unite

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dhanush's co-star from Bharat Bala's 2013 movie Maryan, reposted Nayanthara's open letter on her Instagram Stories with namaste emojis, which Nayanthara further reposted on her Instagram Stories. Anupama Parmeswaran, who shared screen space with Dhanush in RS Durai Senthilkumar's 2016 political action drama Kodi, ‘liked’ Nayanthara's post.

Among other actors who liked the actors' post were Nazriya Fahadh (Dhanush's co-star from R Velraj's 2013 romantic comedy Naiyaandi), Aishwarya Lekshmi (his co-star in Karthik Subbaraj's 2021 action thriller Jagame Thandhiram), and Gouri G Kishan (Dhanush's co-star from Mari Selvaraj's 2021 action flick Karnan).

Nayanthara's open letter against Dhanush

In the open letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand ₹10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

A part of the letter read, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity.”

For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan film featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.