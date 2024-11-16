After Nayanthara's scathing letter for Dhanush, husband Vignesh Shivan mocks his 'spread love' speech

Nayanthara, who is gearing up for the release of her Netflix India documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, issued an open letter slamming Dhanush for not letting her use film footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Now, Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has come to her support and shared an old video of Dhanush, in which he said in Tamil, “Live and let live.” (Also read: Nayanthara slams Dhanush for creating roadblocks for her Netflix documentary: ‘An all time low for you’) Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan shared an old clip of Dhanush in which he made the statement, 'Spread love.'

Vignesh supports Nayanthara

In the new Instagram post, Vignesh shared a clip of Dhanush from the audio launch of the 2017 film Sakka Podu Podu Raja. In the clip, Dhanush said in Tamil, which can be roughly translated as: “The love we have for one should turn into hate for another. If it changes, there is no meaning for that emotion. The world is going towards a pathetic condition. There is so much negativity. Nobody likes it if another person is doing good in life. Live and let live. Nobody should hate another person. If you like somebody, celebrate with them. If you don’t like somebody, just move on.”

In the caption, Vignesh wrote: “Vaazhu Vaazha udu (folded hands emoticons) #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at-least for the sake of some innocent die hard fans who believe all of this ! I sincerely pray to God ! For People to change and find happiness in other people’s happiness.”

What Nayanthara said about Dhanush

In her statement, where Nayanthara criticised Dhanush, she said, "This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner. Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?"

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022.

Nayanthara's documentary releases on Netflix India on November 18.