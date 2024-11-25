Sivakarthikeyan talks about ‘almost’ falling into depression after father's death: ‘Work saved me’

Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his latest release Amaran. The actor was present at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he talked about his career and experiences in the industry. As per a report in News 18, the actor shared that he ‘almost fell into’ depression after his father died when he was a teenager. (Also read: From mimicry artist to headlining ₹300 crore hit Amaran, how Sivakarthikeyan conquered Tamil cinema) Sivakarthikeyan is currently one of the top stars in the Tamil industry

What Sivakarthikeyan said

Sivakarthikeyan's father was a jail superintendent who died in the line of duty in the early 2000s, when the actor was just 17. Recounting the tough time, Sivakarthikeyan shared at the event, “After my father passed away, I almost fell into depression. But work saved me. The applause and cheers from my audience became my therapy… Cinema has always been my passion. From the start, I wanted to entertain people.”

He also credited his friends for pushing him to pursue acting. He added, "My first stage was in college when I was doing my engineering. My friends pushed me onto the stage and said, ‘Do whatever you feel like, the audience should enjoy."

This is not the first time that Sivakarthikeyan has spoken about his father,. At the success meet of Amaran, he called him his ‘first hero’ and paid an emotional tribute to him. "I remember polishing his shoes, placing his badge on the uniform, helping with belt hook, everything. I wanted to be like him in Amaran. I know he will be happy now, hearing all the applause and cheers,” he said.

About Amaran

Amaran has grossed more than ₹300 crore at the box office. This makes the film, based on the lives of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Sivakarthikeyan’s highest-grossing film yet.

Amaran is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. Major Mukund died during a counterterrorism operation in 2014 and received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously. Amaran was released in theatres on October 31.