When is Dan Da Dan Episode 9 releasing? Check out preview, streaming details and more

Dan Da Dan is evidently not shying away from the little love triangle situation as Aira's complicated feelings for Okarun come to the top. Acknowledging their unlikely divide as human/demon, she admits in the new preview that she can't hold her feelings back. On her path to self-realisation, she is not even letting up on her perception of Momo as the “evil boss demon." Dan Da Dan Episode 9 will be out on November 28, 2024.(Science SARU)

To recap, here is Netflix's official synopsis of Dan Da Dan Episode 8, “I've Got This Funny Feeling:” “Aira begins to develop a crush on Okarun. As three friends' emotions intertwine, they suddenly face another extraterrestrial emergency.”

The official preview of Dan Da Dan Episode 9, “Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie” grants us a deeper glimpse into the triangulated mess developing between Momo, Okarun and Aira due to some newfound feelings and circumstances.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode will be out in a few days. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Dan Da Dan Episode 9 release date and time

Crunchyroll confirmed the broadcast and information about the Japanese title ahead of Episode 9’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 9 am PT.

Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, November 28, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, November 28, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 28, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, November 28, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 28, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 29, at 2 am

Watch Dan Da Dan Episode 9 preview

Where to watch Dan Da Dan episodes?

According to the official anime website, 28 MBS/TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot. Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com