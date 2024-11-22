Blue Box Episode 9: Release date, preview, where to watch

Manga readers have already grasped an idea of what's to come next in Blue Box Episode 9. They're expecting the next turn to unlock an endearingly sweet chapter for Taiki and Chinatsu. Even though the former will possibly still be coping with his blues after facing a double defeat, a heartwarming intervention could flip the story for the better. Blue Box Episode 9 will be out on November 28, 2024.

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the ongoing Dan Da Dan simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Blue Box Episode 9 is a week away. The forthcoming entry's title and preview are yet to be released.

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, combining two consecutive running cours of the sports anime, the Telecom Animation Film production features Official Hige Dandism's “Same Blue” as the opening theme song. The 20+ minute-long episodes close out with the ending theme “Teenage Blue” by Eve. Here's what we know about the anime's next release schedule.

Blue Box Episode 9 Release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, November 28, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, November 28, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, November 28, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 28, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, November 28, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 29, at 12:57 am

What to expect from Blue Box Episode 9?

So far, Taiki has been positively looking forward despite the crushing defeats, which highlighted his shortcomings, on the way to transforming his national tournament aspirations into a reality. By the end of Episode 8, “Score," his innate defeated thoughts ultimately get the better of him. His emotional breakdown causes him to physically distance himself from the scene, even from Chinatsu. The upcoming episode will likely dig into how Taiki will push through this pain and continue focussing on the journey ahead.

Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com