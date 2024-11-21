Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 director's new anime, Bullet/Bullet, drops early teaser: Watch

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is over and there is time for the new season of the animation series of the same name to be released, fans have a new alternative to opt for. A highly anticipated series, directed by Park Sunhoo who was also the director of Jujutsu Kiasen season 1 is all set to release soon. The new anime series is called Bullet/Bullet which is expected to have a unique vision and exciting storyline recently dropped its early teaser for anime fans. Directed by Park Sunhoothe anime is set to release on Disney+ in 2025.(@animetv_jp/X)

Jujutsu Kaisen director’s new anime release

Apart from JJK, Sunhoo is also widely known for his other works such as Ninja Kumui and The God of High School which were a hit with his audience. Thus, his new directorial, Bullet/Bullet is also expected to entertain his fans while they wait for the new season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disney released an early teaser alongside a visual for the car racing animation series at the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The anime will be exclusively released on Disneyplus sometime in the summer of 2025.

Park, who also wrote the original story shared his excitement as the anime is close to its release. He said, “I'm very happy that what I felt 10 years ago has now become film. I want everyone to watch the growth story of the main character Gear, and I want everyone to enjoy the music, the voice actors' acting, and especially the car action this time. I'm excited to be able to work with the staff I personally admire. Bullet/Bullet is filled with strong feelings! I hope you will enjoy it. Go ahead!" as reported by CBR.

The series will be animated by E&H Production which was founded by Park.

Netizen’s react to Park’s new directorial

Netizens had mixed reactions to the new teaser drop of Bullet/Bullet. One user wrote on X, “Today 4 me, this is d best news.” A second user wrote, “The poster is awesome.” However, a third user wrote, “Everybody flip your coins because this is either gonna be a** or fantastic. ( or a** with a fantastic first episode)”

Another user wrote, “Must be a mistake park is on for JJK season 3…” while one user wrote, “The kids yearn for motorcity”.