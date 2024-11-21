Solo Leveling Season 2, ReAwakening film Indian dubs tap Baahubali star Rana Daggubati to voice enigmatic ice elf

Powerhouse actor Rana Daggubati, celebrated for his fierce contributions to Indian films like Baahubali and Ghazi, is officially taking on the duties of voicing a new character in the acclaimed anime series Solo Leveling. Actor Rana Daggubati will be voicing Ice Elf Barca in three Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in Solo Leveling Season 2. (Crunchyroll)

Daggubati will be lending his voice to the powerful Ice Elf Barca in the highly anticipated second season of the beloved webtoon-based anime adaptation. Indian fans of the show will hear the Baahubali star’s iconic voice in the upcoming Solo Leveling - ReAwakening - fan omnibus film releasing in Indian theatres on December 6, 2024. For this particular cinematic experience, fans can look forward to Rana’s Hindi performance.

In addition to the Solo Leveling film, he will voice the enigmatic ice elf, the boss of the Red Gate Dungeon, in the upcoming Season 2, slated for a January 2025 premiere. This future outing will see Daggubati voicing Barca in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read | HT Exclusive: BTS Festa, NCT Nation, top K-dramas and more now streaming on Channel K - Amazon Prime Video at 1 INR

On November 21, Crunchyroll rolled out the delightful news bringing the anime fan experience closer to the Indian audience. By introducing Ice Elf Barca’s sword mastery and stealthy agility to the pre-existing epic lore of Solo Leveling, the beloved series will further push the limits of Jinwoo’s powers.

Rana Daggubati and Crunchyroll on his introduction to the anime world

Rana Daggubati shared his delight at the new thrilling project on the horizon: “Voicing Barca in Solo Leveling across three languages has been an exciting challenge that I truly enjoyed.”

He added, “Bringing such a complex powerful character to life in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu allowed me to connect with anime in a way I’ve never done before. This is a unique, thrilling journey into the anime world, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the action!”

Akshat Sahu, Senior Director of Marketing - APAC at Crunchyroll, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Rana Daggubati, who brings a powerful presence to the character of Barca in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. His involvement reflects our commitment to offer Indian audiences a truly immersive and accessible anime experience on both big and small screens.”

Also read | Blue Box Episode 8: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

About Solo Leveling anime

Based on Chugong’s best-selling Korean web novel (and subsequently adapted webtoon), the first Solo Leveling anime installment debuted globally on January 6, 2024. Since then, the series has amassed a massive following, inevitably leading to the series renewal, with Season 2 coming out in January 2025. The series has been animated by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind Sword Art Online, while motion graphics have been helmed by Production I.G, known for shows like Attack on Titan and Psycho-Pass.

Before that happens, fans have earned a chance to catch up with the events of the first season and sneak a glance at the forthcoming second season through the fan omnibus film Solo Leveling—ReAwakning, which will be released theatrically in Hindi, English, and Japanese on December 6, 2024, in India. Global premiere dates started rolling out in late November and vary for other countries. (See schedule here)