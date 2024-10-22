Solo Leveling ReAwakening film: Global theatrical release dates, including India, US and more confirmed

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing another momentous anime experience to the theatres this year. Solo Leveling ReAwakening will be released in Indian cinemas on December 6, 2024.(A-1 Pictures / Crunchyroll)

According to the global go-to anime library’s latest press release, the ultimate theatrical fan moment expanding the Solo Leveling saga is just over a month away for global audiences, including those awaiting its arrival in India as well.

Animated by the acclaimed studio behind Sword Art Online, A-1 Pictures, the upcoming Solo Leveling movie boasts impressive motion graphics developed by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass). Adapted from Chugong’s best-selling Korean web novel creation, which has also been adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, the first season of Solo Leveling premiered globally earlier this year on January 6. In the month leading up to the second season’s arrival in January 2025, the Solo Leveling - ReAwakening- cinematic experience will debut on December 6, 2024, in the United States and Canada. And now India, too.

The forthcoming movie can easily be seen as a gateway into this anime universe for those who have yet to be introduced to Sung Jinwoo’s world. The ReAwakening premiere compiles a recap of the first season and an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the much-awaited Solo Leveling Season 2.

The Solo Leveling film’s official synopsis

“Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.”

Solo Leveling ReAwakening film release dates

The omnibus film’s theatrical premiere will debut worldwide as per the following schedule.

Germany: November 26

Austria: December 26

Korea: November 28

Japan: November 29

Spain: December 5

Chile: December 5

Peru: December 5

Argentina: December 5

Bolivia: December 5

Colombia: December 5

Paraguay: December 5

Mexico: December 5

Brazil: December 5

US: December 6

Canada: December 6

UK: December 6

India: December 6

… and more