Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle movie OTT release date confirmed: Here's where you can watch the anime blockbuster

ByAshima Grover
Oct 18, 2024 02:30 PM IST

The first of the two final Haikyu anime movies will debut on an OTT platform by the end of this month.

Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, the first of the two final anime films that will wrap up the adrenaline-fuelling sports franchise, is ready for its OTT premiere this October. The film initially rolled out in Japanese theatres in February 2024 and was gradually released in other countries in the subsequent months. The Production IG movie surpassed the $100 million box office mark worldwide. And now, it's on the way to cracking even more milestones on the streaming side.

As of June, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle crossed the 11 billion yen mark at the Japanese box office.(Production IG)
As of June, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle crossed the 11 billion yen mark at the Japanese box office.(Production IG)

According to the official Netflix Anime page's announcement on October 17 (IST), the 2024 Haikyu movie will be available on the streamer for Asian audiences from Thursday, October 31. However, it remains unclear which countries on the continent will be able to access the film by the end of this month.

Also read | Dan Da Dan Episode 4: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

More in the anime world

The streaming giant describes the movie: "As the Karasuno team takes on Nekoma High in the third round of the national championships, Hinata faces his rival Kenma with everything on the line!”

Based on manga creator Haruichi Furudate's iconic series, The Dumpster Battle film is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the TV anime adaptation. Distributed by Toho in Japan, the much-awaited premiere landed in the US theatres on May 30, thanks to Crunchyroll through Sony Pictures. Indian audiences walked to the theatres the next day. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming Haikyu OTT premiere. In the meantime, go check out four anime shows, Ranma ½ reboot, Dan Da Dan, Blue Box and Dragon Ball DAIMA, on Netflix.

Also read | Natsume's Book of Friends anime art director Yukihiro Shibutani passes away at 63

In other anime news, Crunchyroll is headed to New York Comic Con 2024 from October 17 to 20, 2024. Anime announcements and screenings related to the new Zenshu series, Fairy Tail, Overlord, and more are expected at the venue.

